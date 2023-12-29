The top-class Port Harcourt refinery in Rivers state, south-south Nigeria, is set to begin operations

The refinery is expected to treat tons of barrels of oil per day and add more competition to the refining sector

Speaking to Legit.ng, Ibrahim Kolawole, the general secretary of the APC in Germany, urged the Bola Tinubu administration "to extend this laudable effort to other refineries and federal government assets"

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9-year-experience covering public journalism

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - Ibrahim Kolawole, the general secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Germany, has said the recommencement of the Port Harcourt refinery "holds profound implications for Nigeria's economic prosperity".

Kolawole, in an interview with Legit.ng, said the development 'serves as a testament to the positive economic ramifications that stem from an augmented refinery capacity'.

Port Harcourt refinery to begin operation soon. Photo credits: Ibrahim Muritala, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Beautiful Nigeria

Source: Facebook

'Port Harcourt Refinery to add value to Nigeria'

Legit.ng reports that the Port Harcourt Refining Company's Area-5 Plant, located in Rivers state, has accomplished a feat with the near-completion of its mechanical renovation, as officially declared by the federal government. The conclusive phase of the plant marks a notable achievement, poised to initiate the refining process of tons of barrels of crude oil after the Christmas break.

The anticipated daily output of 60,000 barrels from the Port Harcourt refinery translates to an estimated 10.2 million liters of Premium Motor Spirit (commonly known as gasoline) and other refined products.

Reacting to the achievement of the ruling APC government, Kolawole told Legit.ng:

"Beyond being a momentous milestone for the refinery, this development holds profound implications for Nigeria's economic prosperity, serving as a testament to the positive economic ramifications that stem from an augmented refinery capacity.

"I implore the government to extend this laudable effort to other refineries and federal government assets.

"It is important that modular refineries should be given the required attention to take off in their operations. We need to extend this to the mining sector to enhance processing of raw materials in Nigeria and add value to enhance our national production capacity.

"Nigerians look forward to reduced import dependency, which leads to self-sufficiency. A robust refinery sector would reduce Nigeria's dependency on imported refined products, promoting self-sufficiency in meeting domestic demand. One of the key benefits is the foreign exchange savings. By producing a significant portion of its refined products domestically, Nigeria can save valuable foreign exchange that would otherwise be spent on imports."

Port Harcourt refinery is not 100% finished

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) claimed that the Port Harcourt Refining Company (PHRC) is currently 77.4% completed.

It, however, stressed that the refinery has achieved its promise of reaching the mechanical completion of rehabilitation work on the Area 5 Plant.

Port Harcourt refinery: December deadline doubtful

Legit.ng also reported that the managing director of the Port Harcourt refinery project, Ibrahim Onoja, said that over 75% of the refinery has been completed.

Onoja disclosed this in a report by the NNPCL to show the level of progress at the refinery.

Workers excited over Port Harcourt refinery

Meanwhile, workers expected to work at the Port Harcourt refinery are excited as the project is about to kick off after a long wait.

In a video update, the refinery lights were turned on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.

Source: Legit.ng