The All Progressives Congress (APC) United Kingdom chapter has reacted to the death of Ondo state governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu

The APC UK mourn the late governor of the Sunshine state popularly known and called "Aketi" with the simple word "Goodnight"

Akeredolu reportedly died of cancer and leukemia in a hospital in Lagos on Wednesday, December 27

Akure, Ondo state - The All Progressives Congress (APC) United Kingdom chapter has paid tribute to the late Ondo state governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

In a short post via its Facebook page on Wednesday, December 27, the APC UK simply wrote “GOODNIGHT AKETI!”

This was after multiple sources disclosed that the governor of the Sunshine state died in a Lagos hospital.

Recall that the late governor proceeded on another medical leave after he spent over three months in Germany.

The late governor's medical leave led to his deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa being worn in as the state's acting governor.

