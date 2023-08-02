Oba Akran, Lagos state - Lagos has recorded several air mishaps involving passenger planes and helicopters since it came into existence in 1967.

The Lagos crash of Nigeria Airways Flight 825 in 1969 may have been the beginning of this tale of woes.

Lagos state has experienced some major air disasters. Photo credits: @nemanigeria, @jidesanwoolu

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng presents a chronology of major air disasters in Lagos since 1969:

1) November 20, 1969: Nigeria Airways Flight 825

On November 20, 1969, Nigeria Airways Flight 825, a Vickers VC10 aircraft, crashed while on approach to the Lagos International Airport, killing all 87 people on board.

2) September 26, 1992: 1992 Nigerian Air Force C-130 crash

On September 26, 1992, a Nigerian Air Force Lockheed C-130H Hercules crashed three minutes after take-off from Lagos. All 159 people on board were killed, including 8 foreign nationals. The aircraft was taking off at a high weight and three engines failed. It had the manufacturer serial number 4624.

Some reports claimed there were 163 on board, others 174 or even 200 including some unidentified civilians, and possibly military personnel who hitched a ride. In any case, a total of 151 Nigerians, 5 Ghanaians, 1 Tanzanian, 1 Zimbabwean, and 1 Ugandan military officer were confirmed to have died.

3) June 24, 1995: Harka Air Services

June 24, 1995, Harka Air Services Tupolev 34 crashed on landing in Lagos, killing 16.

4) November 7, 1996: ADC Plane crash

Itokin, near the Ejirin River, along Ikorodu-Epe Expressway, was the crash site of the ill-fated ADC crash which occurred on November 7, 1996.

144 persons died in the crash.

It would be recalled that Flight 086 was en route to Murtala Muhammed Airport (MMA), Lagos at flight level (FL) 240 (approximately 24,000 ft (7,300 m) altitude) with 144 souls on board when the crash occurred. There were no survivors in the ill-fated crash.

5) June 24, 2005: Harka Air

A Russian aircraft belonging to Harka Air crash- landed at the MMA, and all the people on board died.

6) June 3, 2012: 153 passengers dead in Dana Air crash in Lagos

Sunday, June 3, 2012, the nation was thrown into mourning as a Dana Airlines Flight 9J 992 conveying 153 passengers crashed at Iju-Ishaga, a densely populated residential area of Lagos, killing all passengers on board.

7) Friday, August 28, 2020: Opebi helicopter crash

Occupants died after a helicopter crashed into a building in Opebi, Lagos, on Friday, August 28, 2020.

The helicopter crash, which occurred at 12 noon at 16, Salvation Road, left all three occupants on board dead.

The Bell 206 Helicopter, belonging to Quorum Aviation, was flying from Port Harcourt but crash-landed at Opebi, Lagos, a two-minute distance away from the airport.

8) August 1, 2023: Oba Akran, Ikeja

Four people narrowly escaped death on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, after an aircraft crashed in Oba Akran area of Ikeja, Lagos state. The incident occurred close to a branch of a commercial bank in the area.

Oba Akran is very close to the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, which is believed to be the destination of the aircraft.

Those involved in the accident have been taken to the hospital.

