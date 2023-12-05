The price of many things has significantly increased across several markets in Nigeria's 36 states and the federal capital territory (FCT)

Legit.ng reports that the cost of filling a 4kg cylinder of Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) increased in November 2023, selling for an average of N4,800

Speaking to Legit.ng, a social entrepreneur who founded the only international biogas company that works in Africa, Katrin Puetz, urged Nigerians to take advantage of 'green gas'

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9-year-experience covering public journalism

Ikeja, Lagos state - Katrin Puetz, the founder of (B)energy, a German biogas enterprise, has called for a need to make cooking energy affordable for people.

In a chat with Legit.ng in Lagos, Puetz noted that amid the rising price of cooking gas in Nigeria, biogas is a viable option.

Biogas can be used for cooking. Photo credits: Katrin Puetz B Energy, Yinka Opeke

Source: Facebook

Cooking with biogas

Biogas is the gaseous fuel, especially methane, produced by the fermentation of organic matter. For this to take place, the waste material needs to be enclosed in an environment where there is no oxygen.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Biogas can produce heat and electricity for use in engines, microturbines, and fuel cells. It can also be upgraded into biomethane, also called renewable natural gas (RNG), and injected into natural gas pipelines.

Puetz said in biogas, there is a business opportunity, especially for anybody who has the rising cooking fuel prices in mind.

The Benergy boss said:

“I learned that gas prices rose over 300% in Nigeria over the last few months, a situation that changes the conditions for biogas significantly.

“There is a need to make cooking energy affordable for people. Biogas is affordable since the raw materials used are readily available and cost less.”

'Stop using firewood': Monarch to Lagos residents

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that about 200 families in the Ikate/Elegushi area of Lagos state benefited from the ‘Trash for Gas’ initiative.

The idea is an environmental sustainability initiative of the Oba Saheed Elegushi Foundation.

FG to crash cooking gas price

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that following the continued rise in the price of LPG, the minister of state for petroleum resources, Ekperikpo Ekop, formed a committee with a directive to come up with recommendations on how to enhance supplies and crash the price of the commodity.

The committee headed by the chief executive of the Nigerian Midstream Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Farouk Ahmed, was tasked with coming up with solutions.

Source: Legit.ng