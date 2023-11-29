The Chairman and general leader of the Cherubim and Seraphim Movement Church, Ayo Ni O, Surulere District in Lagos, has died

According to a statement from the church, Senior Special Apostle Sunday Funso Korede died at the age of 73

Korede's death was announced on Tuesday but was said to have passed away on Sunday night by officials of the church

Surulere, Lagos - The Cherubim and Seraphim Movement Church, Ayo Ni O, Surulere District, Lagos, has lost its chairman and general leader, Senior Special Apostle Sunday Funso Korede, to the cold hand of death at 73.

Leadership reported that the church announced that the leader died on Sunday, November 26, but the death of the church leader was officially announced on Tuesday night, November 28.

C & S Church Ayo Ni O announces the death of its general leader Photo Credit: C & S Church

Source: Twitter

C & S Church Ayo Ni O absent at important functions

Before his death, the absence of the chairman and general leader of the C & S was often noticed, especially at important events of the church, since he took over from the late General Leader, Prophet Gabriel Fakeye.

However, he was always said to be out of the country when enquiries were made about his whereabouts. This response has often raised some speculation about the state of his health.

The church's statement reads in part:

“With gratitude to God for a life well spent, a life of devoted service and commitment and total submission to His will, the Elders and entire membership of the Cherubim and Seraphim Movement Church Surulere District and the illustrious Korode family of Omu-Aran announce the transition to glory of our Chairman/General Leader, son…Senior Special Apostle Sunday Funso Korede on Sunday 26th November 2023; aged 73."

Elders of C & S Church Ayo Ni O mourn demise of Apostle Korede

The church expressed deep sorrow about the demise of the cleric, adding that he was a true prophet of God whose call was confirmed and glorified.

He was said to have served as Choir Master of the church for 44 years before his appointment as chairman and general leader of the church in August 2015.

Source: Legit.ng