Just In: "Transition to Glory" as C & S Church Ayo Ni O Leader Dies
- The Chairman and general leader of the Cherubim and Seraphim Movement Church, Ayo Ni O, Surulere District in Lagos, has died
- According to a statement from the church, Senior Special Apostle Sunday Funso Korede died at the age of 73
- Korede's death was announced on Tuesday but was said to have passed away on Sunday night by officials of the church
PAY ATTENTION: We Need your Opinion! What do You Think about this Website? Take 5-min Poll and Make Legit.ng Better Now.
Surulere, Lagos - The Cherubim and Seraphim Movement Church, Ayo Ni O, Surulere District, Lagos, has lost its chairman and general leader, Senior Special Apostle Sunday Funso Korede, to the cold hand of death at 73.
Leadership reported that the church announced that the leader died on Sunday, November 26, but the death of the church leader was officially announced on Tuesday night, November 28.
C & S Church Ayo Ni O absent at important functions
Before his death, the absence of the chairman and general leader of the C & S was often noticed, especially at important events of the church, since he took over from the late General Leader, Prophet Gabriel Fakeye.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
However, he was always said to be out of the country when enquiries were made about his whereabouts. This response has often raised some speculation about the state of his health.
The church's statement reads in part:
“With gratitude to God for a life well spent, a life of devoted service and commitment and total submission to His will, the Elders and entire membership of the Cherubim and Seraphim Movement Church Surulere District and the illustrious Korode family of Omu-Aran announce the transition to glory of our Chairman/General Leader, son…Senior Special Apostle Sunday Funso Korede on Sunday 26th November 2023; aged 73."
Elders of C & S Church Ayo Ni O mourn demise of Apostle Korede
The church expressed deep sorrow about the demise of the cleric, adding that he was a true prophet of God whose call was confirmed and glorified.
He was said to have served as Choir Master of the church for 44 years before his appointment as chairman and general leader of the church in August 2015.
"My time is up": Pastor who impregnated choirmaster's wife makes fresh prophecy
Legit.ng earlier reported that Pastor Noah Abraham, who was arrested last year for selling heaven tickets to his church members for N310,000, has given a new prophesy.
The Ekiti-based pastor was again arrested last week by the police and NAPTIP over the alleged kidnapping of minors and impregnating the wife of his choirmaster..
Speaking to journalists, the cleric said his mission on Earth had been completed and that the doom would herald to a new planet.
PAY ATTENTION: Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!
Source: Legit.ng