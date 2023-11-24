The ex-National Chairmen of the Petroleum Tanker Drivers Branch (PTD) within the Nigerian Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas (NUPENG) have affirmed that there are no intentions to separate from the overarching union.

This declaration was made on Friday, November 24, during a solidarity visit to the current National Chairman, Comrade Augustine Egbon, at the PTD-NUPENG National Secretariat in Abuja.

All branch units of PTD nationwide were urged to pledge their loyalty to the new leadership. Photo Credit: Segun Adeyemi

Source: Original

The recent leadership, including Comrade Egbon, emerged following a Special Delegates Conference held in Ibadan last October, prompted by a court judgment nullifying the previous PTD-NUPENG election.

Comrade John Ossai, representing the former chairmen, expressed unwavering support for NUPENG's continuing leadership role in the PTD Branch.

He urged Unit Chairmen to collaborate with the national leadership under Comrade Egbon, calling PTD branch units nationwide to pledge loyalty to the new leadership.

He said:

"We are proud of the election that our mother union, NUPENG, handled, which produced the new leadership.

"We have to pay a courtesy call on our new national chairman.

"I want to use this opportunity to call on all the branch units of PTD nationwide to pledge their loyalty to the new leadership."

NUPENG's stalwart calls for cooperation

Another supporter, Comrade Tijani Zubair, praised the new national chairman as a unifying figure and peacemaker, believing that his leadership would address the union's demands for improved welfare for tanker drivers and better roads for petroleum products transportation.

However, Comrade Zubair cautioned against any strike calls by dissatisfied factions, warning that such actions could be perceived as an intentional move to undermine the administration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In response, Comrade Egbon expressed gratitude to the former chairmen for their visit and assured them of his commitment to fostering a positive relationship with NUPENG, avoiding actions that could disrupt peace in the downstream sector of the oil industry.

Additional former national chairmen, including Comrade Mudashiru Azeez, Timothy Ogbu, and Salmon Akanni Oladiti, pledged loyalty to the new chairman.

Source: Legit.ng