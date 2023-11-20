Senator Shehu Sani said it would be a great idea if a panel of African intellectuals could come up with an ‘African democracy”

The former lawmaker stated this while reacting to Olusegun Obasanjo's statement that democracy is not working in Africa

Sani asked if the problem is the Western democracy or the African political elite, who are operating the system?

Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani has reacted to former president, Olusegun Obasanjo’s statement that Western democracy is not working for Africa.

Sani said it would be a great idea if a panel of African intellectuals could come up with an ‘African democracy”

He, however, asked if “Western democracy is the problem or the African political elite?

The former federal lawmaker stated this via his X page (formerly known as Twitter) @ShehuSani.

He wrote:

“Former Prez Obasanjo has reportedly posited that “Western Democracy is not Working for Africa”. Its a great idea if a panel of African intellectuals can fashion out an ‘African democracy’; but the question remains, is Western democracy the problem or the African political elite?

Obasanjo explained why Western democracy is not working as a system of government in the continent of Africa.

He said democracy is not working in Africa because it was “forced” on the continent.

The former Nigerian leader added that African countries have no input in the “definition and design” of Western democracy and, hence, see no reason for practising the system of government.

Obasanjo disclosed that he joined politics by accident.

The former president said he joined politics because of his love for people and humanity.

He called on the youths to ensure that they join politics to serve their country.

Obasanjo said rising coups in Africa show the youths are looking for liberators.

He noted that young people's support for coups could be viewed as a way of bypassing perceived hardship.

He, however, said his experience in the hands of former military dictator, late General Sanni Abacha, would not make him support a coup.

