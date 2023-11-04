The Coalition of Civil Society Groups in Nigeria has called for the arrest of Dino Melaye over his alleged involvement in a 2007 mayhem during his House of Reps election

Lokoja, Kogi state - Ahead of the November 11 governorship election in Kogi state, the Coalition of Civil Society Groups in Nigeria has called for the arrest of the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Dino Melaye, over his alleged involvement in a 2007 mayhem.

In a press briefing on Monday, October 23, the group convener, Wisdom Chinedu, urged the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, to order the arrest of Senator Melaye.

The group accused Melaye and the PDP of instigating the violence that led to the alleged murder of his political opponents when he contested and won the Kabba/Bunu/Ijumu Federal Constituency seat in the 2007 House of Representatives election.

According to the group, those who allegedly died in controversial circumstances during the 2007 poll include Mr Jimoh Asimi and Hon Victor Obafaiye.

Asimi was said to be one of the agents of the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) during the election.

Obafaiye was reportedly the star witness who testified in the petition filed against Melaye’s victory by the then ACN candidate, Hon. Richard Akanmode.

“While in the tribunal, Hon. Akanmode had a star witness who saw the violence happen and how his kinsmen escaped death with one unlucky victim murdered. His name is Hon. Victor Obafaiye and was equally an agent of the ACN.

“It may interest you to note that just a day to his appearance before the tribunal slated for Monday, he got a strange call on Sunday night, instructing him to come outside his house. That was the last that was heard of him as he was also murdered in cold blood and his head smashed,” Chinedu said.

He further noted that the civil society group is calling the attention of the security agency to the unresolved alleged murders following a petition received from the bereaved families of the victims.

2007 Kogi mayhem: Release results of investigation

Meanwhile, apart from calling for Melaye’s arrest, the civil society group also asked the police boss to order the relevant authority involved in the investigation of the 2007 incident to make their report public.

According to Chinedu, reliable sources said the police investigated the alleged murders but failed to release the outcome and make any arrests 16 years later.

The group, therefore, urged the newly appointed IGP to order the release of the probe or direct the Commissioner of Police in Kogi State Command and the DPO in charge of Kabba/Bunu to commence a fresh investigation into the circumstances surrounding the alleged murders.

“Families of these two gentlemen murdered in these circumstances are still bleeding in their hearts. The souls of their breadwinners are yet to find rest because justice has not been served on their behalf,” he said.

The group also demanded that all those involved in causing the 2007 mayhem either directly or indirectly be made to face justice.

“Interestingly, the perpetrators are still alive and those who saw them unleash the mayhem are still there to testify in the court,” Chinedu said.

Kogi guber 2023: Fresh threats of violence

Meanwhile, the civil society group added that its call for justice regarding the 2007 mayhem has become even more necessary in view of the allegations of violent threats from the PDP governorship candidate in the forthcoming November 11 poll.

The group said it has received reports that suggest that the former Kogi West senator has allegedly paid some hoodlums linked to the 2007 mayhem.

“We do not want a repeat of the 2007 scenario, especially at a moment when we should be consolidating on the gains of our democratic journey since 1999. We do not wish to be taken to the dark days when people sat on mandates of blood and tears.

“A quick action from the Inspector General of Police could save the day,” Chinedu said.

Kogi 2023: Defection hits PDP

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Melaye suffered a major setback as prominent members of the PDP in Kogi state dumped the party for the APC.

Hon. Ismail Inah Hussein, popularly known as Soul Lover, a lawmaker who represented the Idah Federal Constituency in Kogi State, dumped the PDP for the APC alongside hundreds of his supporters.

