Chief Dele Momodu has released a video showing an awkward moment of a man trying to commission a borehole in Taraba State.

In the viral video, the man, perceived as a politician, tried to pump the water, but the borehole refused to work.

This video sparked reactions from netizens who slammed the unnamed man for his failed borehole project.

An unknown Taraba State politician was recently captured in an embarrassing video that went viral on social media.

In the video posted on the Instagram page, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Dele Momodu, the Taraba politician, was seen trying to commission a water project, but the water failed to gush out.

Netizens slammed the Taraba State politicians over his failed borehole project. Photo Credit: @delemomoduovation

Source: Instagram

The politician was seen trying to pump the manual borehole, but it failed to bring out water as his constituents watched and waited in anxiety.

Reacting to the to the video, Chief Momodu wrote:

"Commissioning of "new gym" in Taraba State. When engineering decides to shame you, naa Wahala o . I come in peace...." as received... Just for comic relief."

Netizens react

Meanwhile, netizens did not spare the politician as he received backlash for the failed borehole project.

@levisimeon wrote:

"Nonsense... Why did he not install a borehole and solar panels to power it so the people won't need to go through stress to use it? Funny politicians."

@__mustapha03 wrote:

"Iranu person way una go stone like 500times ha."

@franck_anani_lebon wrote:

"Water is coming from paradise therefore keep pumping"

"Nothing to hide": Dele Momodu shares photos of Atiku with his classmates

Dele Momodu, the spokesperson of Atiku Abubakar, the PDP flagbearer in the 2023 presidential election, has defended his employer over the certificate saga.

Some Nigerians are asking Atiku to explain the differences between his name on the certificate he presented to INEC, but Momodu said the pictures of his classmates should answer the questions in five minutes.

Atiku and the PDP had earlier alleged that President Bola Tinubu had a forged certificate to INEC despite the Chicago State University swearing to an affidavit that he graduated from the institution and shared his transcript with the public.

Source: Legit.ng