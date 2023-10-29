Primate Elijah Ayodele has called for the withdrawal of the new Nigerian naira notes, labelling them as "satanic" and "demonic"

The cleric urged the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Yemi Cardoso, to retain the old naira notes, claiming that the new design is associated with negative forces

Additionally, Primate Ayodele predicted that Cardoso would face challenges with politicians and banks during his tenure and advised him to focus on digital money, among others

Lagos, Nigeria - Primate Elijah Ayodele has advised the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Yemi Cardoso, to withdraw the new naira notes.

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church gave the advice in a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, Nigerian Tribune reported.

New Naira notes satanic, says Primate Ayodele

On why the new notes should be withdrawn, Primate Ayodele said they are “satanic, demonic" and constitute "a bad omen to Nigeria’s economy”.

According to the cleric, printing more of the new notes will run Nigeria into a big loss, which can be avoided by merely withdrawing it.

Primate Ayodele said the old design is perfect for Nigeria and should be the only legal tender in the country.

His words:

‘’The CBN governor should withdraw the new notes designed by former CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele. The money will run them to a big loss; he should put an end to it.

‘’The money is a bad omen to Nigeria, it is marine spirit money. I don’t know who advised Emefiele but that colour is satanic. We should stop spending that money; let’s return to the former naira notes only.’’

What awaits CBN governor Cardoso - Ayodele prophesies

Meanwhile, Primate Ayodele also released a prophecy regarding the tenure of the newly appointed CBN governor, Cardoso.

He said the CBN boss will do better but will have issues with politicians and banks, just as he warned him against some policies that would affect his success.

Work on digital money, Ayodele tells Cardoso

Primate Ayodele also advised Cardoso to work on digital money.

According to the cleric, the CBN boss should leave the current tax duties and Value Added Tax (VAT) as they currently are.

He said tampering with them will negatively affect the economy.

Emefiele and the naira notes redesign

In 2022, Godwin Emefiele, the former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, oversaw a redesign of the country's naira notes.

He said the initiative aimed to enhance security features and update the design to align with contemporary standards. However, the redesign also became a subject of controversy with political undertones.

