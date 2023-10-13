The list of the world's most prayerful countries on earth has emerged, Afghanistan and Nigeria were in the top spot

In what could be described as a surprise, a new report by the Pew Research Centre showed Afghanistan ahead of Nigeria as the world's most prayerful country on earth

Surprisingly, Niger was ranked eighth with an 87% prayer rate while Indonesia emerged ninth on the list with an 84% prayer rate

Afghanistan has emerged as the world's most prayerful country in a recent report compiled by the Pew Research Centre.

A new report says Nigerians are second most prayerful in the world. Photo credit: BBC

As reported by Vanguard, Afghanistan was ranked first with ninety-six (96%) prayer rate while Nigeria, a Christian and Muslim-dominated country, ranked second with ninety-five (95%) followed by Algeria which emerged as the third most prayerful country in the world, with eighty-eight percent (88%) prayer rate (88%).

The Pew Research Center is a nonpartisan American think tank based in Washington, D.C. It provides information on social issues, public opinion, and demographic trends shaping the United States and the world, The Nation reported.

The report says:

“compared with weekly worship attendance, daily prayer is somewhat more common around the world.

“In the average country across 105 surveyed, about half of adults (49%) say they pray every day, including majorities in sub-Saharan Africa (75%), the Middle East and North Africa (70%) and Latin America (62%).

“Prayer frequency varies widely across Asia. Fully 96% of Afghans and 87% of Iranians – both overwhelmingly Muslim populations – report praying daily, reflecting a global pattern of high levels of prayer in Muslim-majority countries (prayer is one of the Five Pillars of Islam).

“Daily prayer is also very common in Hindu-majority India, where 75% pray daily, but it is much less common in some other parts of Asia, such as Vietnam (14%) and China (1%).”

Below is the full list from the recent survey of the most prayerful countries:

1. Afghanistan: 96%

2. Nigeria: 95%

3. Algeria: 88%

4. Senegal: 88%

5. Djibouti: 87%

6. Iran: 87%

7. Iraq: 87%

8. Niger: 87%

9. Indonesia: 84%

List of the less prayerful countries on earth

1. China: 1%

2. UK: 6%

3. Switzerland: 8%

4. Austria: 8%

5. Czechia: 9%

6. Germany: 9%

7. Estonia: 9%

8. France: 10%

9 . Denmark: 10%

Source: Legit.ng