State House, Abuja - The leadership of organised labour is currently meeting with the federal government team at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, ahead of the planned indefinite nationwide strike.

The labour delegation is led by the president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, according to Vanguard.

Legit.ng gathers that the Secretary of the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) Nuhu Toro, and his counterpart from NLC, Emma Ugbaja, are also in the meeting.

The Chief of Staff leads the government team to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila.

Other members of the government team include the Head of Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, the National Security Adviser, NSA, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong, the Minister of State, Nkeiruka Onyejecha, the Minister of Finance, Wale Edun, the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Atiku Bagudu and the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Beta Edu.

Details to follow...

Source: Legit.ng