The presiding Bishop of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, David Oyedepo, has lost his first mentor in Christ, Betty Lasher

Lasher's death which took place on Sunday, August 28, has brought sadness and tears to Oyedepo

Eulogising the deceased who was 92 years at the point of her death, Oyedepo said she is in heaven with her crown

Bishop David Oyedepo of Living Faith Church Worldwide has reacted with tears to the sad news of the death of Betty Lasher (92 years), the woman who led him to Christ about 53 years ago.

According to a publication by PM News, late Lasher who died on Sunday, August 28 was instrumental to Oyedepo's faith in Christianity at the age of 15 and as such is known as his mother in the Lord.

Betty Lasher led Oyedepo to Christ when he was 15 years old (Photo: Tectono Business Review)

Oyedepo noted that she actually changed his life and the last time he heard from Lasher was in July.

He said:

“My mother in the Lord went home two nights ago, Betty Lasher. I sobbed. I rose and wrote a poem, 53 years ago she changed my life. I spoke to her last month. You said you are too fast, I am not hearing you too well.

“I sensed in my spirit, that her time had come. Her aide had to talk to me and tell it to her one by one. She went upstairs like a saint. She was 92 on her last birthday. Let me give you a clip, Sweet Mother, Sweet Savour, Sweet Memory."

The man of God expressed certainty that his deceased mentor is now in her mansion in heaven wearing a crown for all her labours, adding that whoever is saved in his ministry will be credited to her account.

His words:

“If I don’t know anything, I know sweet mommy is in her mansion. I know she has a crown right now because if I wasn’t saved, I won’t be in ministry. Whatever people got saved here will also be credited to her account. That is what happens to people you are leading to Christ."

