Senator Shehu Sani has released a list of expectations from the new Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Olayemi Cardoso

The former lawmaker said Cardoso is expected to rescue the naira and reset the monetary policy of the country

Sani added that the CBN governor must depoliticise the apex bank and avoid political rice farmers, fake pyramid

Former Kaduna Central senator, Shehu Sani, has spoken about what Nigerians expect from the newly appointed Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Olayemi Cardoso.

Sani said much is expected from Cardoso as he takes over the operation of the apex bank.

Sani urges Cardoso to rescue naira

In a post shared via his X handle @ShehuSani, he said Cardoso is expected to rescue the naira and reset the monetary policy of the country.

The former federal lawmaker added that the new CBN governor must avoid political rice farmers, fake pyramids and forex Sponges.

He urged Cardoso to depoliticise the CBN and also avoid banking parasites.

“Much expectation from the new CBN Governor Cardoso; to rescue our National Currency, reset the monetary policy and depoliticise the institution. Avoid political rice farmers, fake pyramids, forex Sponges & Banking parasites.”

Senate confirms Cardoso as CBN governor

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Senate screened and confirmed Cardoso on Tuesday, September 26, following a motion moved by the majority leader of the Senate, Opeyemi Bamidele

Recall that Cardoso assumed duty as the CBN governor in an acting capacity last week pending his screening and confirmation by the Nigerian upper legislative chamber.

Tinubu nominates Yemi Cardoso as new CBN governor

President Bola Tinubu approved the nomination of Dr. Olayemi Michael Cardoso to serve as the new CBN governor.

Cardoso's nomination was announced in a statement signed by Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity) on Friday, September 15, 2023.

5 interesting things to know about Cardoso

President Tinubu nominated Cardoso as the new CBN Governor to replace Godwin Emefiele, who was suspended about three months ago.

Here are five interesting things you need to know about the new CBN governor.

Cardoso reveals plans to help the naira recover

The new CBN governor unveiled his plans towards addressing Naira's free fall at foreign exchange markets.

Responding to a series of questions asked by members of the Senate before his confirmation, Cardoso said he would implement short-term and medium plans to achieve a stable exchange rate for Naira.

Source: Legit.ng