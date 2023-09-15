President Bola Tinubu has approved the nomination of Dr. Olayemi Michael Cardoso to serve as the new Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Cardoso nomination was announced in a statement signed by Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity) on Friday, September 15, 2023.

He is expected to serve for a term of five (5) years at the first instance, pending his confirmation by the Nigerian Senate.

The statement reads:

This directive is in conformity with Section 8 (1) of the Central Bank of Nigeria Act, 2007, which vests in the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the authority to appoint the Governor and Four (4) Deputy Governors for the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), subject to confirmation by the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Also Tinubu has nominate four new Deputy Governors for a term of five (5) years at the first instance, pending their confirmation.

The names are:

Mrs. Emem Nnana Usoro

Mr. Muhammad Sani Abdullahi Dattijo

Mr. Philip Ikeazor

Dr. Bala M. Bello

The statement added:

"In line with President Bola Tinubu's Renewed Hope agenda, the President expects the above-listed nominees to successfully implement critical reforms at the Central Bank of Nigeria, which will enhance the confidence of Nigerians and international partners in the restructuring of the Nigerian economy toward sustainable growth and prosperity for all."

Source: Legit.ng