Makurdi, Benue - Aondoaseer Agbadu, a 20-year-old man, has been arrested and arraigned before the Makurdi Chief Magistrate Court in Benue State for alleged criminal conspiracy and organ harvesting.

Inspector Godwin Ato, the prosecuting police officer, told the court that the case of the alleged was transferred from the Divisional Police Headquarters, Aliade Gwer Local Government Area, LGA, to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Makurdi, via letter NO.AR:3100/BNS/AL/VOL.4/258, dated August 30, 2023.

Alleged Organ Harvesting: 20-Year-Old Man Arrested, Arraigned in Benue State

He revealed that the case was reported by one Alexander Swati of opposite BIRS office, Aliade town, on Sunday, August 27.

The prosecutor revealed that the incident transpired in April, stating that:

“one Aondoaseer Agbadu of opposite Union Bank, Aliade criminally conspired with others now at large, deceived and took his 17 years old son, Terungwa Swati to Abuja.”

“While in Abuja they operated on Terungwa and harvested one of his kidneys and sold it to another persons without his consent and that of his son.”

Court remands alleged organ harvester in prison

Inspector Ato said that the alleged act contravened Sections 27 and 20 (1) (2) and (3) of the Trafficking in Persons (Prohibition) Enforcement and Administration Act, 2015.

“During Police investigation, Aondoaseer Agbadu was arrested for committing the crime while others are still at large.”

Inspector Ato told the Magistrate that the investigation was ongoing and requested additional time.

Meanwhile, Magistrate Taribo Atta remanded the accused at the Makurdi Correctional Centre and adjourned the case to October 23, 2023, for further mention.

Noah Kekere: Alleged organ harvester ‘runs mad’ in Police custody, medical association denies him

Meanwhile, a recent update has confirmed that Noah Kakere, the doctor arrested for alleged organ harvest, has run mad in police custody.

An eyewitness at the Nasarawa Gown police division in Plateau State confirmed the incident at the scenario and said Kekere was immediately rushed to the hospital.

However, the Plateau State chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has disclaimed Kekere's membership.

