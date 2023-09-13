The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja said the sit-at-home menace has ended in the southeast

Lagbaja disclosed that the Nigerian army achieved the feat in collaboration with other relevant stakeholders

He added that people in the southeast now go about their business activities every day of the week

FCT, Abuja - The sit-at-home order enforced by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has been put to an end in the Southeast region of Nigeria.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja stated this while speaking at the COAS combined second and third quarters conference in Abuja on Tuesday, September 12, The Punch reported.

Sit-at-home has ended in South-East

Lagbaja said the IPOB’s sit-at-home order was put to an end by the army in collaboration with relevant stakeholders.

“We have equally heightened our efforts in containing criminalities perpetrated in the South East Region by the Indigenous People of Biafra and Eastern Security Network. Through Operation Udo Ka, our troops have, in collaboration with other relevant stakeholders, put an end to the infamous sit-at-home order that has almost crippled socio-economic activities in the Region.”

According to Channels TV, the army boss said commercial activities have resumed and southeast residents go about their businesses and everyday life.

“Law-abiding citizens of the Region now go about their businesses and everyday life."

