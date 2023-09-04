Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) has announced the suspension of four doctors from practising medicine in the country

The suspension remains until the cases against the doctors are determined by the council's Practitioners Disciplinary Tribunal

The MDCN disclosed that the suspension has been communicated to the affected doctors and relevant institutions

FCT, Abuja -Four Nigerian doctors have been suspended from practising medicine in the country by the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria.

This was contained in a statement issued via its Twitter handle @MDCNOfficial, on Monday, September, 4.

4 doctors suspended from medical practice

The Medical and Dental Practitioners Investigation Panel issued the suspension last week.

“The Medical and Dental Practitioners Investigation Panel has ordered the Interim Suspension from the Medical Profession in Nigeria, of the following registered medical practitioners: 1. Dr. Ejike Ferdinand Orji. 2. Dr. Richard Chukwujekwu Okoye. 3. Dr. Olalekan Olatise. 4. Dr. Buliaminu Adebayo Adigun.

“These registered practitioners are by this order not allowed to practice Medicine in Nigeria until the cases against them are determined by the Medical and Dental Practitioners Disciplinary Tribunal.”

“Notices of their suspension have been communicated to them and relevant institutions to enforce this order.”

The Registrar of the MDCN, Dr Tajudeen Sanusi, who confirmed the suspension to Punch said the doctors were suspended last week.

Dr Orji, Medical Director of Excel Medical Centre Dolphin Estate was sentenced to one-year imprisonment for causing grievous harm, negligence, and endangering the life of a 16-year-old patient by the Lagos High Court sitting at the Tafawa Balewa Square in January 2023.

While Dr Olatise is the Medical Director of the Zenith Medical and Kidney Centre, Abuja.

