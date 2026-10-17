Senator Solomon Adeola and his wife paid a courtesy visit to Bishop David Oyedepo at Canaanland, Ota, on Friday, October 16

Oyedepo told the visiting senator he has never campaigned for anyone and does not belong to any political party

Adeola also toured the ongoing construction of The Ark, a worship centre designed to hold over 100,000 worshippers

Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, Ogun State's All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, visited Bishop David Oyedepo at Canaanland, Ota, on Friday, October 16, alongside his wife, Mrs Temitope Adeola.

The visit drew attention partly because of remarks credited to Bishop Oyedepo, the founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide, popularly known as Winners' Chapel. The cleric was quoted as saying: "I Have Never Campaigned For Anybody Or Speak On Anybody's Behalf And I Will Not Do That Till I Go To Heaven. I Don't Belong To Any Political Party; There's No Political Party In This Country That Don't Come To Me For Prayers."

Bishop David Oyedepo host APC governorship candidate in Ogun, Adeola Olamilekan Yayi Photo Credit: @Sen_AdeolaYAYI

Source: Twitter

Senator Adeola, who announced the visit on his X account, described it as a courtesy call to a "revered spiritual father" and expressed gratitude for the reception and prayers he received during the meeting.

Tour of The Ark Worship Centre

During the visit, the senator and his wife were also taken on a tour of the construction site of The Ark, a large-scale worship centre currently being built within the Canaanland grounds. The facility is designed to seat more than 100,000 worshippers at one time.

Adeola said the group was struck by the scale and ambition of the project, describing the structure as "an architectural masterpiece" driven by what he called visionary leadership and faith.

"We were particularly impressed by the sheer magnitude of the project, its breathtaking architectural design, sophisticated engineering and the extraordinary vision behind its conception," Adeola wrote in a post shared on X after the visit.

He added that The Ark, once completed, would strengthen Ogun State's position as a destination for religious tourism, given its location within the state.

Oyedepo's political stance

Bishop Oyedepo's comments on political neutrality appear to have been made in direct response to the visit. The cleric, who leads one of Africa's largest congregations, has long maintained a public posture of non-partisanship, and his remarks on Friday reinforced that position ahead of what is expected to be a competitive governorship race in Ogun State in 2027.

Adeola, who serves as senator representing Ogun West Senatorial District, is the APC's flagbearer for the Ogun governorship election.

See Oyedepo's statement on X here:

Read the full statement of Yayi's on X here:

Yayi speaks on Ogogo's demise

Legit.ng earlier reported that Senator Solomon Adeola broke his silence on the death of veteran Nollywood actor Taiwo Hassan, popularly known as Ogogo.

Ogogo died on Sunday at the age of 66 after a prolonged battle with stage-four cancer and was buried on Monday.

Adeola described Ogogo as a dear brother and a proud son of Ilaro in Ogun State who brought joy to generations.

Source: Legit.ng