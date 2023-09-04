The Nigerian Police Force has been slammed for arresting someone for wielding a paintball maker, which they thought was a real gun.

The Lagos State Command arrested a suspect wielding the tool they described as a 'gas gun' and claimed it was the first in the country.

However, checks have revealed that the tool is widely used in several paintballing arenas in Lagos, Abuja and other parts of the country.

Lagos, Ikeja - The Nigerian Police Force, Lagos State Command, recently confirmed that it recovered a gas pistol (Spyder Victor) from a robbery gang in Lagos.

As reported by the Guardian, the alleged ammunition is the first of its kind in Nigeria.

Osi Suave shaded the Nigerian Police for its inability to differentiate between a paintball maker and a real gun. Photo Credit: NPF/@Osi_Suave/@DejiAdesogan

The police confirmed that the prime suspect escaped arrest by jumping into the Lagos lagoon during an on-the-spot interrogation.

It is yet to be determined if the suspect is dead or alive as police commenced a search for the suspect in the Lagos lagoon.

The police also confirmed that investigations are ongoing to unearth the source of the gun after one of the gang members said he had no idea about the source of the alleged weapon.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian police have been critiqued for the misconception that the alleged gas gun was harmful ammunition.

Osi Suave shades Nigerian Police

According to popular OAP, Osi Suave described the scenario as a shame to the Nigerian Police Force that it cannot identify a paintball gun (gas gun), also known as a paintball maker.

He said:

"Our police doesn't know this gas gun is used for paintballing.

"A damn shame."

The paintball maker is a popular tool for paintballing, an outdoor game popular in Abuja and Lagos.

A fact check carried out by the Foundation for Investigative Journalism (FIJ) also confirmed that the alleged gas gun is not harmful, nor is it a unique gun or ammunition, as claimed by the Lagos State Police Command.

The paintball marker is believed to be predominant in at least seven paintballing arenas in Lagos State alone.

