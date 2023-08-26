Members of the House of Representatives are set to receive a total of N54 billion for constituency projects, with each member getting N150 million

FCT, Abuja- Members of the House of Representatives are reportedly set to receive a collective sum of N54 billion designated for constituency projects.

Each member will get N150 million, according to a report by The Punch.

The newspaper cited a lawmaker who spoke anonymously as confirming the development.

He explained that the constituency allowances are among the limited benefits afforded to lawmakers to enhance the development of their respective constituencies directly.

Constituency allowance increased from N100m to N150m

In the previous ninth assembly, it was gathered that each member of the House of Representatives received N100 million, while Senators obtained N200 million for their respective constituency projects.

Nonetheless, in light of prevailing challenges and the necessity to rally the public to endure difficulties in anticipation of better times, as underscored by the "Renewed Hope" ethos of the administration led by President Bola Tinubu, the allocation for lawmakers' constituency projects has undergone a surge of N50 million.

“In the House of Reps, our constituency allowance is N150m. This is the only opportunity we have to help our constituencies with one or more projects," the lawmaker was quoted as saying.

“And this year, we are getting N150m in the House of Reps; I don’t know how much they will get at the Senate.”

Enjoyment allowance: Akpabio under fire

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerians condemned the comment by Senate President Godswill Akpabio that an 'enjoyment allowance' had been sent to Senators who were going on recess.

"In order for us to enjoy our holidays, a token has been sent to our various accounts by the Clark of the National Assembly," the president of the Senate said.

The Senate had earlier suspended the recess over the screening and confirmation of President Bola Tinubu's ministerial nominees.

