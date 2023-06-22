NAFDAC DG has reassured Nigerians of the safety of noodles during a press briefing on Thursday, June 22, in Lagos

Prof. Christianah Adeyeye re-emphasised that importation of noodles into Nigeria has long been banned by the federal government

The NAFDAC boss said the level of mycotoxin and the heavy metals in Indomie noodles were within the internationally acceptable limit, and therefore, "very safe to eat"

Ikeja, Lagos state - The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), on Thursday, June 22, made public its findings on the investigation into the alleged presence of ethylene oxide or its metabolite in Indomie noodles and their seasonings.

According to NAFDAC, all noodles in Nigeria are "very safe to eat", thus they are not the cause of cancer in humans.

NAFDAC DG reassures Nigerians of the safety of noodles during a press briefing on Thursday, June 22, in Lagos. Photo credit: National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control

NAFDAC gives vital assurance to Nigerians over Indomie consumption

The director general (DG) of NAFDAC, Professor Christianah Adeyeye, who briefed journalists in Lagos said ethylene oxide or its derivative was not found in any of the instant noodles produced in Nigeria and their seasonings, Vanguard reported.

She said:

“The level of Mycotoxin and the heavy metals were within the internationally acceptable limit.

"Therefore, the noodles made in Nigeria are very safe to eat.”

Legit.ng reports that NAFDAC investigation was occasioned by the alarm over poisonous noodles.

But the regulator also said that other brands of noodles made locally in Nigeria are safe for consumption.

Her words:

“Samples of chicken flavoured instant noodles of various brands and the seasonings were drawn from the production facilities across the country.

“This was to ensure that the investigation was robust, covering other instant noodles brands manufactured in Nigeria, besides Indomie, the implicated brand."

Also at the briefing, the NAFDAC boss re-emphasised that the importation of noodles into Nigeria has long been banned by the federal government.

"It can cause cancer": NAFDAC warns Nigerians against imported Indomie noodles

Legit.ng earlier reported that NAFDAC declared that it would commence testing of Indomie noodles and other brands in Nigeria.

The tests would not only be carried out on the noodles but also on the seasonings usually inserted in the packs.

