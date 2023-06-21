The Nigeria High Commission in the United Kingdom (UK) has condemned the recent circulation of photos, videos, and stories on social media

The commission said the items being circulated are from events that transpired more than two years ago

Nigeria High Commission in London described the contents as propaganda targeted at embarrassing the Embassy and Nigeria

London, United Kingdom - The Nigeria High Commission in the United Kingdom (UK) on Wednesday, June 21, condemned the recent circulation of videos, photos, and stories in the media from an event it said transpired before December 2019.

The Nigeria Embassy in the UK described the contents as propaganda which are targeted at tarnishing the image of the embassy and Nigeria as a nation, Vanguard reported.

The Nigeria High Commission in the UK has denounced propaganda videos and photos on social media. Photo credits: Gerald Uchenna, Federal Republic of Ambazonia

'Ignore old videos in circulation': Nigeria High Commission in London

This is contained in a statement released by the mission, urging the public to disregard stale stories that are being recycled, Guardian also reported.

The statement partly reads:

“The attention of the Nigeria High Commission has been drawn to the existence of various propaganda in the media, targeted at the image of the Mission and Nigeria.

"Videos, photographs, and stories of events that transpired before December 2019 are currently being circulated as current events.

“The Nigeria High Commission, London, currently enjoys peace, tranquility, and harmony."

Nigerian govt official condemns destruction of vehicles at embassy in London

Legit.ng recalls that in June 2019, a Nigerian, identified as Jeffery Ewohime, , mainly cars, at the Nigerian Embassy in London.

A footage of the aftermath of the incident was shared on social media and went viral, drawing criticism from Nigerians.

Per Daily Trust, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the chairperson of the Nigerians In the Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), condemned the attitude of the 32-year-old Nigerian.

