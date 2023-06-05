President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Monday, June 5, visited the Office of the National Security Adviser (NSA) and the National Counter Terrorism Centre

President Tinubu was received by the incumbent NSA, Major-General Mohammed Monguno (rtd)

Other top officials at National Counter Terrorism Centre also received the president who later toured the facility

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Monday, June 5, visited the office of the National Counter Terrorism Centre, Abuja.

The president was received by the National Security Adviser (NSA), Maj Gen Babagana Monguno (rtd), and other top officials at the centre.

President Bola Tinubu visited the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) and the National Counter Terrorism Centre on Monday, June 5. Photo credits: @DOlusegun, @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Why FG expanded some of the functions of the ONSA

Legit.ng reports that the centre, alongside the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), was only launched in March by former president Muhammadu Buhari.

During its launch, Buhari said the facility would serve as his major infrastructural legacy to the Tinubu administration to effectively coordinate national security and counterterrorism efforts.

Speaking in a similar vein, Monguno stated that the dynamic nature of the global and domestic security environment necessitated the modification and expansion of some of the functions of ONSA, Premium Times reported.

On Monday, June 5 when he received President Tinubu, Monguno (rtd) showed the new leader around the National Counter Terrorism Centre.

According to the Presidency, the Counter Terrorism Centre is staffed by experienced officers from government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

President sources also said it houses the Joint Terrorism Analysis Branch, National Counter Terrorism Strategy, Explosive Devices Analysis Office, and the Preventing Countering Violent Extremism Unit which coordinates the implementation of Nigeria’s Policy Framework and National Action Plan for Preventing and Countering Violent Extremism.

