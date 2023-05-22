Islamic preacher and new chairman of the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), AbdulHakeem AbdulLateef has sent a warning message to friends and associates

AbdulLateef said his friends should stop putting pressure on him just because of his recent federal appointment

The former Lagos state commissioner for home affairs vowed not to meddle in awarding of contracts because that is not within the purview of his responsibilities

FCT, Abuja - AbdulHakeem AbdulLateef, the newly-appointed chairman of the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), has asked friends and associates to stop putting unnecessary pressure on him with requests.

Writing on his verified Facebook page on Friday, May 19, AbdulLateef declared that he will not award any contract throughout his tenure.

Abdulhakeem Abdullateef, the new chairman of the governing board of the NDIC has warned friends to stop putting pressure on him.

Why I won’t award contracts, new NDIC boss, AbdulLateef

AbdulLateef said he would avoid awarding contracts because it “is not a part of my responsibilities”.

Furthermore, the former Lagos commissioner vowed not to interfere in the functions of management as he is only at the NDIC ‘to lead the governing board of NDIC in good corporate governance’.

He said:

“Stop putting pressures [sic] on me with requests. I will not honour your requests. I am going to be very different. I am ready to lose friends and relationships.

"I will not award any contract throughout my tenure because that is not a part of my responsibilities.”

Awarding contracts in Nigeria and how some deals breed corruption

A 2021 investigation by MAWA Foundation uncovered how Nigerian government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) have continuously violated procurement rules in awarding contracts, actions that have helped undermine development and breed corruption.

Although there exist laws that regulate contract awards in Nigeria to ensure that there is no room for corruption, the investigation by MAWA Foundation uncovered how MDAs are engaged in an apparent abuse of the laws.

The exposé revealed that MDAs are awarding contracts in total disregard and breach of the law.

