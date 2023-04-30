Lagosians will be enjoying a cleaner and greener public transportation system following a new move by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu

The Lagos state government announced on its Twitter page it had received the first set of electric buses

The buses, which have been described as a game changer, has the ability to travel 280km at full charge

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has announced the arrival of the first set of electric buses in the Lagos Mass Transit Master Plan.

The Lagos governor Sanwo-Olu noted that the development was part of his administration’s increased effort to modernize every sector of Lagos.

Sanwo-Olu shared photos of the first batch of electric buses in Lagos. Photo credit: @jidesanwoolu

He said the new electric buses will not only reduce carbon emissions but will also increase efficiency.

In a statement shared on his official Twitter page, he told Lagosians to expect a cleaner and greener public transportation system.

The governor stated:

“With the ability to travel 280km at full charge, taking into account our unique travel times in Lagos, our electric buses are a game-changer. With an average daily usage of 200km by existing BRTs, there is no need to fear that the buses can stop while in transit."

Mixed reactions trail news of electric buses in Lagos

After the news was shared online by the governor, netizens commended him. Some others were, however, pessimistic.

Daniel Ayeni @danizydonn commented:

"Good development. What is the ETA for full public usage? I await the impact this bus and the trains would have on the masses in Lagos."

Mgbojikwe Peter Obi Yusuf Datti @cuppydat added:

"Bus wey go stop in the middle of ekoncos no Nepa to recharge."

Kevin Doge @ogbodo_kevin stated:

"Car wey no go last maintenance culture no dey Nigeria."

Sanwo-Olu takes delivery of new train sets

On Monday, January 9, the governor of Lagos announced the arrival of new train sets for the blue line rail.

Announcing the development on his Twitter page, Sanwo-Olu expressed joy that the plan to change the face of the state's rail transport system has finally come to fruition.

He tweeted:

"I am indeed glad to inform the good people of Lagos that with the arrival of these train sets, we’re on course with our plans to change the face of the rail transport system in Lagos State."

Lagos blue light rail

In other news, the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) said the first phase of the Lagos rail mass transit (LMRT) Blue Line had been completed and would be ready for operation in 2023.

Kolawole Ojelabi, the LAMATA corporate communication boss, noted that the infrastructure was completed to fulfil the promise of Governor Sanwo-Olu.

