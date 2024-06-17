IJMB and JUPEB; which is better? Full comparison of the advanced programs

Not all students secure direct entries into universities after sitting for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME). However, it is not the end of the road for those who do not gain admission into the university, as advanced programs such as IJMB and JUPEB provide an alternative to direct university entry. If you did not achieve the JAMB cut-off mark, you still have a chance to go to the university. But, IJMB and JUPEB; which is better?

IJMB and JUPEB are advanced programs for gaining direct admission into 200-level Nigerian universities. Photo: Fatihhoca/Getty Images, @kikiowojames on Facebook (modified by author)

It is estimated that only 20% of students who sit for UTME get the cut-off marks to join the university. Advanced programs offered by IJMB and JUPEB bridge the gap and help many students who did not achieve the cut-off marks to join the university. IJMB and JUPEB; which is better? Knowing which advanced program to choose can be challenging for students since it requires comparing the two.

IJMB and JUPEB; which is better?

IJMB stands for Interim Joint Matriculation Board. It was established in 1976 by the Interim Common Services Agency (ICSA).

JUPEB stands for Joint Universities Preliminary Examinations Board. It was established in 2013 by several universities led by the University of Lagos.

While you can opt for either of the institutions' advanced programs to gain university entry, it is essential to recognise that they differ in some ways. Therefore, you should compare the programs before picking one that suits your situation.

Comparison between IJMB and JUPEB

While each advanced program will help you gain a university, it is important to note that they are not the same. Some aspects make each unique, and you should consider these aspects when comparing the two to make an informed choice. Here is how the two compare.

1. Duration of the programs

How many years can I use IJMB? You will complete this program in nine months, usually divided into two semesters. For JUPEB, the program runs for an academic session of about nine to ten months, divided into two semesters. Therefore, the two programs have almost equal study durations; on this basis, you can choose either.

2. Admission requirements

IJMB and JUPEB advanced programs provide an alternative for students to join university. Photo: Klaus Vedfelt

What is the IJMB cut-off mark? To gain admission into the IJMB program, you must pass the IJMB examination with at least 5 points. Moreover, some courses may require higher cut-off points, which may vary depending on the university offering the course. For instance, if you want to gain admission into the 200 level to pursue law, you require a minimum of 13 points, and engineering requires 8.

JUPEB also has similar cut-off mark requirements. They also vary depending on the university and the course you want to pursue.

3. Curriculum and examination structure

While both advanced programs offer subjects in the arts, science, and social sciences, IJMB tends to have a broader range of disciplines than JUPEB, which has a narrower range. The programs also have different grading systems, with IJMB using letters such as A, B, C, D, E, and F, while JUPEB uses points such as 5, 4, 3, 2, and 1. IJMB exams are in February each year, while JUPEB exams are in June or July every year.

4. Acceptance and recognition

Many universities in Nigeria accept the IJMB program for direct entry admission, but most international or foreign universities do not recognise it. Most local universities accept the JUPEB program for direct entry admission, and many foreign universities also recognise it.

5. Cost comparison

The cost of the advanced programs, especially tuition fees, is a crucial consideration. Generally, the IJMB fee is considerably lower than the JUPEB fee. In Nigeria, you must part with ₦70,000 in public institutions and ₦180,000 in private institutions under the IJMB program. It might cost you between ₦280,000 and ₦450,000 under the JUPEB program.

6. Mode of study

If you pursue the IJMB advanced program, you can do so in any of its affiliated study centres or universities. You can also opt for a full-time or part-time study program.

On the other hand, JUPEB is offered in tertiary learning institutions that are part of the JUPEN consortium and offer a full-time study program only.

Disadvantages of IJMB

Knowing the differences between IJMB and JUPEB helps you choose the best program. Photo: Ijubaphoto

Although the IJMB program offers an alternative way of gaining university admission, it has some downsides worth considering before you choose it. Here are some of its disadvantages.

The program has an intense examination period. Several subjects must be covered quickly, which can be strenuous for some students.

While this program is widely recognised in Nigeria, many international or foreign tertiary learning institutions may not recognise it. Therefore, it is not ideal for students who want to study abroad.

Disadvantages of JUPEB

The JUPEB program has its fair share of disadvantages, which you should consider before enrolling. Some of the major ones include:

It is a costly program compared to IJMB, so only a few students from well-off backgrounds can pursue it.

The program is not available in study centres but only in universities within the consortium, limiting its accessibility. Not so many universities are within the consortium.

IJMB and JUPEB, which is better for nursing?

JUPEB is better than IJMB for a nursing course because it offers more science subjects, while IJMB has several art subjects.

Is JUPEB harder than JAMB?

Both exams require adequate preparation. However, JUPEB seems to present students with a lot of pressure due to the short period within which several subjects are to be covered.

How many points are there in IJMB?

The minimum points you should attain to qualify for the IJMB program are 5 points. However, this might vary depending on the institution and the course you want to pursue.

Can I use JUPEB to enter university?

The JUPEB program offers an alternative to gaining university admission if you did not get a direct entry after sitting for UTME. This program is recognised by many Nigerian universities and international and foreign universities.

IJMB and JUPEB; which is better? Both advanced programs are essential in offering an alternative route to joining a university. They provide a lifeline to students who do not get the required marks for university entry after sitting for the UTME. However, the programs are different, and it is worth looking into their differences to determine which suits your needs.

