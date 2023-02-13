The Nigerian Immigration Service is aware that some of its officers illegally collect monies from citizens to process their passports

For this reason, the NIS on Sunday, February 12, opened some telephone lines for those who have numerous complaints to come forward with them

The agency in a tweet on Sunday said it is on a mission to clamp down on corruption within its ranks

Amid the craze to leave Nigeria for greener pastures abroad, the Nigerian Immigration Service has opened telephone lines to citizens who were ghosted and duped by fraudulent officials.

The NIS in a tweet on Sunday, February 12, said for those who have issues with officers of the service who illegally collected monies from them for passport application can now come forward with their complaints.

The NIS said it is clamping down on corruption in the service (Photo: @nigimmigration)

The agency added that it clamping down on corruption within the service.

Via its Twitter page on Sunday, the NIS said:

"This tweet and the information therein are ONLY for those who have issues with officers of the Service who illegally collected monies from them for passport application and “ghosted” them.

"We are intensifying our internal mop-up process.

"Do you have any “money” related issues with any of our officers (which we have always strongly advised against)?

"Feel free to call/send a WhatsApp message to any of the two numbers under the Service PRO section.

"We are tightening the noose on corruption within the service."

