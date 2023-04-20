Residents of the Kpansia area of Yenagoa in Bayelsa state have been struck with an enormous tragedy

It was gathered that residents of Kpensia witnessed the killing of a Keke driver and one of his passengers

The Keke driver was said to have stabbed his passenger to death over N50 change, and in anger, youths in the area stoned him to death him

Bayelsa, Yenagoa - An emerging report has confirmed the gruesome killing of a tricyclist (Keke driver) by an angry mob in the Kpansia area of the Yenagoa metropolis in Bayelsa State.

Reports gathered by Punch newspaper confirmed that the angry mob killed the Keke driver for allegedly stabbing one of his passengers to death.

The Bayelsa police command has urged residents of Kpensia in Yenagoa to keep calm regarding the incident. Photo: NPF HQ

Source: Facebook

The deceased passenger was said to have argued with the Keke driver over N50 change; in the course, he was stabbed by the Keke operator and died.

Eyewitnesses at the incident immediately retaliated and stoned the tricyclist to death.

The tricyclist and the passenger's identity were yet to be ascertained when this report was filed.

Police react to the tragic incident

The Bayelsa state police command has confirmed the incident noting that the mob action was uncivilised and would not be tolerated.

The command spokesperson, Asinim Butswat, said:

“The Bayelsa State Police Command has deployed an anti-riot squad to restore normalcy at Kpansia and environs, over the unfortunate murder of a community youth by a tricycle rider.

“The youth was allegedly stabbed to death by the tricycle rider over a minor disagreement."

He, however, urged residents to keep calm while reiterating that the command condemns the mob action.

Butswat said:

“The Command condemns the action of the tricycle rider, who was also lynched to death by irate youths and appeal to members of the community to be calm.”

Tragic scene as angry mob beats final year OAU student to death for alleged Theft

Similarly, the management of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, has announced the demise of a 500-level civil engineering student, Okoli Ahize.

According to the university's management statement, the deceased was reportedly killed by a mob.

It was gathered that angry students beat Ahize after he was allegedly caught stealing a mobile phone.

Source: Legit.ng