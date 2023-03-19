The Benue state governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Revd. Father Hyacinth Alia is in early lead as the Independent National Electoral Commission announces the governorship election result in Benue state.

Hyacinth Alia leads after the announcement of results from 8 LGAs.

He polled 109,073, followed by the Peoples Democratic Party who polled 79,883. The candidate trailed by 5,690.

