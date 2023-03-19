The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for Ogori Magongo local government in Kogi state, Bode Ogumola, has been declared winner of the House of Assembly election held on Saturday in the state.

The Independent National Electoral Commission’s Returning Officer for the election, Ekundayo Mejebi, declared the results at the council’s collating centre at Magongo in the early hours of Sunday.

He said the PDP candidate polled 2,910 votes to defeat his closest rival, Major Akerejoka of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who recorded 2,162 votes.

Source: Legit.ng