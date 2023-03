There was a pandemonium at some polling units in Kiru LGA, Kano state when voters were dispersed by a monkey.

According to Freedom Radio, the domesticated pet was said to be brought by the owner.

Voters in Kano state when voters were dispersed by a monkey. Photo credit: Y. Mukhtar

Source: UGC

However, normalcy has returned as the security forces and other stakeholders warned the owner as to not cross the borderline.

Source: Legit.ng