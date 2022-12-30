Popular Islamic cleric and lead preacher of ACADIP, Mallam Yusuf Adepoju, has accepted the challenge from Pastor Enoch Adeboye of the RCCG

Adeboye was seen in a viral video saying he was looking forward to Imams allowing him to preach in Mosques on Sundays

Adepoju in his reaction to the video said he would make his gathering available for Daddy G.O., adding that he would also be willing to preach on RCCG on Friday

Mallam Yusuf Olatunde Adepoju, the chief lecturer of the Academic of Islamic Propagation (ACADIP) has accepted the challenge by Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God.

According to Leadership, Adeboye had called on Imams to allow him to use the mosques to preach on Sunda in order to strengthen religious tolerance in the country.

ACADIP accepts Pastor Adeboye's challenge to preach in Mosque Photo Credit: Mallam Yusuf Adepoju

Source: Facebook

The comparative religious scholar expressed his readiness to host Pastor Adeboye at his religious gathering adding that he would also be willing to preach at Redeemed on Friday.

Latest about religion, ACADIP, Pastor Adeboye, RCCG, Christianity, Islam

In a viral video recently, Adeboye was seen saying he is looking forward to Imams that would allow him to preach in the mosque and that Islamic leaders would also be allowed to preach at the RCCG auditorium.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The man of God said this in reaction to the criticism that trailed his preaching in nightclubs, noting that he had not even gotten to his destination.

The cleric had said:

“As I previously stated, Sunday mornings are never busy at nightclubs. Sleeping at home are those who frequent the area to consume alcohol. As a result, it is vacant and available for use.

PFN Pastor praises Pastor Adeboye for his global achievement

Legit.ng earlier reported that Bishop Francis Wale-Oke, the national president of the PFN, has rained praises on Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the general overseer of the RCCG.

The Bishop commended the great contribution of Adeboye to the campaign of the words of God in the world, describing it as the best of success.

Wale-Oke disclosed that Adeboye was being prophetic when he stated that there are generations that will be greater than him, noting that God will always take his people from glory to glory.

Source: Legit.ng