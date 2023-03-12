The remains of Aina Oreoluwa Juliana, one of the victims of the train accident which occurred in Lagos on Thursday, March 9, have been buried

Aina, a youth corps member, was one of the six passengers who died in the BRT bus which was converting staff of the Lagos state government

The deceased was serving with the Curriculum Services Department of the Lagos State Ministry of Education in Alausa

Lagos, Nigeria - The remains of Aina Oreoluwa Juliana, the national youth corps member who died in the Lagos train accident which occurred on Thursday, March 9, have been laid to rest.

Aina was one of the six victims confirmed dead after a train crushed a Lagos state government staff bus at PWD, Ikeja area of the state.

The remains of Aina Oreoluwa Juliana, a corps member involved in the Lagos train accident, have been laid to rest. Photo credit: Dayo Oyewo via @MobilePunch

The late corps member, who was serving with the Curriculum Services Department of the Lagos State Ministry of Education in Alausa was buried on Saturday, March 12, at Atan cemetery, The Punch reported.

A delegation of the state government led by the Commissioner for Education, Folasade Adefisayo, was present at the burial.

Also present were the deceased’s family members and the State Coordinator of NYSC, Yetunde Baderinwa.

Nigerians react to Aina Oreoluwa Juliana's death

Ayomide Oyedokun, @pen_effect, said:

"This is a terrible loss. This lady was hardworking and relentless back in school; she had one of the best food stand then. Adieu Ore. UNIOSUN lost a gem!"

Murphy A. E. M, @mikiwap, said:

"So sad. It was under the rain or the sun we never bargained for the tight compartment and the 6ft below surface sadly it has become a part of the deal for a comrade who had a wonderful and promising future ahead. Sorry sister Nigeria happened to you. Rest in power"

Emmanuel (Oluwafemi) ADENIYI, @ofhemday, Rest in peace Ore, said:

"Omo, I am just having a flashback of how we receive lectures together. It is a pity it ends like this. This life is meaningless ."

Oluwaseun Osuntope, @seezy_suntop, said:

"This brought tears from my eyes. May her soul and others rest in peace."

Aina Oreoluwa Juliana's breaks down in tears

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that family members of Aina expressed deep sorrow following the death of their daughter.

The bereaved family said the news of Aina's death is still "like a dream to them" just as they described her as "a very good person".

Aina's grandmother, Deaconess PA Aina, said the deceased was her first grandchild and the only person taking care of her.

