Pastor David Ibiyeomie has been accused of making comments on the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), members that participated in 2023 presidential election

The allegation was made by a group, College of Bishops, Imams and Clergy Councils of Nigeria (CBICC)

They asked the General Overseer of Salvation Ministries, Pastor David Ibiyeomie to be cautious in making comments capable of inciting hatred

A message has been sent to the general overseer of Salvation Ministries, Pastor David Ibiyeomie. The message was sent by the College of Bishops, Imams and Clergy Councils of Nigeria (CBICC).

The group was reacting to comments credited to the revered preacher where he alleged that the corps members of 2022/2023 batch compromised the 2023 general elections.

In an unverified video, the preacher was hear to have urged employers of labour to seek God’s consent before engaging them alleging further that they sold their birth rights.

But the CBICC convener, Bishop Abel Oduma Joshua addressing a press conference in Abuja on Monday, February 6, argued that Ibiyomie failed to appreciate the sacrifices of the Corps members who volunteered to serve the nation and the enormous risk they are exposed to.

Part of the text reads:

“Our attention has been drawn to comments made by the General Overseer of Salvation Ministries, Pastor David Ibiyeomie while ministering to a multitude of worshipers in Port Harcourt, Rivers State. To insinuate that all Corps members who participated in the just concluded elections as frauds who must not be employed without careful scrutiny. In making such wild statements, the pastor forgot to appreciate the immense sacrifices of the Corps members who have volunteered to serve the nation and the enormous risk they are exposed to base on pure patriotism.

“As a pastor whose ministry is dedicated to the salvation of souls, it is sad that Ibiyeomie chose to rather destroy the souls, psychology and future of Corps members in the country probably because his candidate of choice did not win the presidential elections. The unfortunate thing is that most of those who listened to that message may have already made up their minds to see every Corps member as a fraud and will not hesitate to treat them as such. This is an incitement to violence and a threat to national security.

“The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to which Pastor Ibiyeomie is a beneficiary has come through for Nigeria in very trying periods in the history of Nigeria. It's possible that Salvation Ministries has over the years engaged the services of Corps members in her churches and schools and other business interests. For the all the good works Corps members have done in the area of health, education, community development and general administration, none of them have merited a Sunday sermon attention except the conduct of the 2023 Presidential and National Assembly elections which obviously did not favour his preferred candidate. But INEC has accepted responsibility so where are corps members to blame?"

Going further. the clerics called on the pastor to apologise for his statement.

“As a senior citizen and patriot, it is not late to tender an unreserved apology to serving Corps members and to the NYSC directorate bearing in mind the hate and incitement his sermon generated. If Corps members are ordinarily targeted for all sorts of crimes, it is possible that utterances like this will double their risk of being attacked even though they did nothing wrong aside offering themselves for national service."

