Gospel Agochukwu, the evangelist, has claimed that he received the new naira notes through the 'heavenly bank'.

the cleric said he was really in need of the new cash, but he was unable to access any, but miraculously, he found some new naira notes within the pages of his Bible.

According to The Nation, the Evangelist shared pictures of the money he allegedly found in his Bible on his facebook page in Friday, February 24.

He said:

“Needed Cash to get something urgent and help a family without bank account but couldn’t find; I opened one of my bible and found some new Naira notes.

“Bank of Heaven has supplied me already. Miracle no de tire Jesus.”

Nigerians have been faced with naira scarcity since the federal government unveiled new naira notes it designed to change the country's currency.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has directed Nigerians to deposit their old N200, N500 and N1000 notes, but they could not get back their money in cash, and this have left many stranded and slowed down businesses across the country.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state, in several interviews, alleged that the CBN only printed about N300 billion of the new notes while withdrawing about N2 trillion old N200, N500 and N1000 notes from circulation, an allegation the apex bank has not denied.

