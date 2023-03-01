Google opens application for young black entrepreneurs with businesses in Africa and Europe

The tech giant have set aside $4 million (equivalent to N1.84 billion) to help eligible black-owned startups

Upon selection, the startups will receive up to $150,000 equity-free cash awards and up to $200,000 per startup

Google has launched the third cohort of its Black Founders Fund for Startups in Africa and Europe, committing $4 million to support eligible black-founded startups.

The fund is aimed at promoting digital transformation and supporting black-owned startups across the continent.

Upon selection, the startups will receive up to $150,000 equity-free cash awards and up to $200,000 per startup in Google Cloud credits

Startup founders set to share $4m. Photo credit: @google

Source: Facebook

The support also includes training and access to a network of mentors who will assist startups in tackling the unique challenges of their businesses.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Requirements to apply

Google says the fund startups operating and headquartered in Africa or with a legal presence on the continent are eligible to apply for the Black Founders Fund.

The business should benefit the black community or have black founders or diverse founding teams.

The startups should be building for Africa and the global market, have the potential for growth and job creation and make a measurable impact.

Folarin Aiyegbusi, Head of Startup Ecosystem, Google Sub-Saharan Africa, said:

“Startups are a critical driver of innovation, economic growth and social progress especially in Africa and the support that the selected startups will receive will go a long way to unlock the potential and promote growth in the African tech ecosystem and the next generation of African tech entrepreneurs. We encourage all eligible startups to apply.

Applications for the 2023 Black Founders Fund for Startups can be found at https://goo.gle/ApplyforBFFAfrica and will close on March 26, 2023.

Nigeria leads the world in ‘love’ search on Google

In another report, amid cash scarcity, and harsh economic realities, Nigerians have chosen the digital route to express love.

New data shows that Nigerians are searching for the word love more than any other citizen of the world.

Valentine's day queries such as love and text messages for my loved ones are trending on Google.

Source: Legit.ng