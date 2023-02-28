Bola Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress has defeated his main rival, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Zamfara state.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

This comes after results from the 14 local government areas of the state and declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission in Gusau, the state capital.

Tinubu has defeated Atiku Abubakar in Zamfara state. Photo credit: Bola Tinubu

Source: Twitter

Registered Voters – 1,879,308

Accredited voters – 527,137

Valid votes – 502,923

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Rejected votes – 16,508

Total vote cast – 519,431

ANKA LGA

APC – 13,467

PDP – 5,358

GUMMI LGA

APC – 22,745

PDP – 20,702

BUKKUYUM LGA

APC – 15,812

FINAL RESULT

APC - 298,396 - WINNER

PDP - 193,978

NNPP - 4,044

Labour Party - 1,660

Source: Legit.ng