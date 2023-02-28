Breakdown of Final Result of Presidential Election in Zamfara State
Bola Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress has defeated his main rival, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Zamfara state.
This comes after results from the 14 local government areas of the state and declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission in Gusau, the state capital.
Registered Voters – 1,879,308
Accredited voters – 527,137
Valid votes – 502,923
Rejected votes – 16,508
Total vote cast – 519,431
ANKA LGA
APC – 13,467
PDP – 5,358
GUMMI LGA
APC – 22,745
PDP – 20,702
BUKKUYUM LGA
APC – 15,812
FINAL RESULT
APC - 298,396 - WINNER
PDP - 193,978
NNPP - 4,044
Labour Party - 1,660
