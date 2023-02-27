The Collation Officer for the Presidential election in Rivers State and Vice-Chancellor, Federal University of Otuoke, Bayelsa State, Prof. Charles Adias, has raised the alarm over threats to his life by supporters of the Labour Party.

Adias said since resuming his duty as a collation officer, he has received many threat messages accusing him of being deployed to manipulate Rivers poll.

Addressing the state agent of the Labour Party, Deinye Pepple, during the collation of results, in Port Harcourt, Adias explained that he was doing his job transparently.

Besides, he said his job had nothing to do with computation of results as he only received compiled results from field officers.

Pepple faulted some results but lauded the collation officer for Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni LGA, for bringing what he described as the authentic results.

