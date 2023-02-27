The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has won the last Saturday’s presidential election in all the 16 local government areas of Kwara State.

The APC’s candidate polled 263,572 while the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alh Atiku Abubakar trailed behind him with 136,909 votes.

The Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, scored 31,166 votes to come third while the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) candidate, Engr. Rabiu Kwakwanso, scored 3,141 votes.

Source: Legit.ng