Global site navigation

Local editions

BREAKING: INEC Ad-Hoc Staff Protest Nonpayment of Allowance, Refuse To Begin Electoral Duty
Nigeria

BREAKING: INEC Ad-Hoc Staff Protest Nonpayment of Allowance, Refuse To Begin Electoral Duty

by  Aanu Adegun

Some ad-hoc staff employed by INEC in Kwankwaso Ward, Madobi LGA Kano state have refused to commence duty.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

According to them, they're yet to receive their allowance from the electoral empire mean for them to conduct their duty efficiently.

Legit gathered that, up to now, there are polling units in the ward where electoral materials are yet to be dispatched for voting process.

Some ad-hoc staff employed by INEC are protesting
Some ad-hoc staff employed by INEC have refused to commence duty. Photo credit: ~Y. Mukhtar
Source: Original

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel