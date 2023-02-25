Some ad-hoc staff employed by INEC in Kwankwaso Ward, Madobi LGA Kano state have refused to commence duty.

According to them, they're yet to receive their allowance from the electoral empire mean for them to conduct their duty efficiently.

Legit gathered that, up to now, there are polling units in the ward where electoral materials are yet to be dispatched for voting process.

Some ad-hoc staff employed by INEC have refused to commence duty. Photo credit: ~Y. Mukhtar

Source: Legit.ng