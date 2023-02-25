BREAKING: INEC Ad-Hoc Staff Protest Nonpayment of Allowance, Refuse To Begin Electoral Duty
by Aanu Adegun
Some ad-hoc staff employed by INEC in Kwankwaso Ward, Madobi LGA Kano state have refused to commence duty.
According to them, they're yet to receive their allowance from the electoral empire mean for them to conduct their duty efficiently.
Legit gathered that, up to now, there are polling units in the ward where electoral materials are yet to be dispatched for voting process.
