In a display of support for the Governor of Imo State, Sen. Hope Uzodimma, the President-General of all town unions in the state, led by their chairman, Hon. Kingsley Omuruka, have passed a vote of confidence on the Governor for his massive infrastructural developments in the state.

The vote of confidence was passed during a meeting of the town union leaders, sole administrators and traditional rulers with the Governor at the Eze Imo Palace in Owerri, the state capital. The leaders praised the Governor for his efforts in developing the state and promised to stand with him in his quest to make Imo State a better place.

Speaking on behalf of the town union leaders, Hon. Omuruka said that they were impressed with the Governor's commitment to providing basic amenities such as roads, healthcare facilities, and educational institutions in the state. He added that the Governor's efforts in the area of security had also led to a significant reduction in crime in the state.

The chairman of the town union leaders also acknowledged the Governor's intervention in the area of agriculture, which he said had led to an increase in food production and an improvement in the livelihoods of farmers in the state.

Responding to the vote of confidence, Governor Uzodimma thanked the town union leaders for their support and promised to continue to work hard to make Imo State a better place for all its citizens. He reiterated his commitment to completing ongoing projects and initiating new ones that would further develop the state.

The governor called on all residents of the state to support his administration's efforts to transform Imo State into a hub of economic and social development in Nigeria.

The vote of confidence passed by the president-generals of all town unions in Imo State is a testament to the Governor's commitment to developing the state and ensuring that the people of Imo State enjoy the dividends of democracy. With the support of the town union leaders, Governor Uzodimma is poised to take Imo State to greater heights in the coming years.

