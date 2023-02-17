To create wealth and employment bringing some level of satisfaction to the people Nigeria and Saudi Arabia conglomerates have formed a partnership

Isa Inuwa, the chairman of Eatrite Foods West Africa, said the collaboration seeks to strengthen the business and diplomatic relationship between Nigeria and Saudi Arabia.

Inuwa said that this particular partnership is aimed at creating massive employment and wealth among Nigerians, especially youths. Photo: Chibuzor

Inuwa, while speaking at the launch of Eatrite on Thursday, February 17, said there are plans for the conglomerate to launch its tentacles into all widths and breadth of the nation with the move to meet global standards.

Also assuring that this particular partnership and relationship building between the two countries will help meet SDG 2, Inuwa said there will be massive creation of jobs, wealth and empowerment of Nigerians, especially the youths.

He noted that Nigeria is getting huge investments, expertise, and training from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, "and that is the foundation of what we are doing here."

Inuwa added:

"When you have two countries cooperating, investing in each other, selling goods or services one way or two ways, what you are actually doing is you are enhancing their diplomatic connections as it were and bringing the people together.

"And of course exchanging culture. Part of the food that we will be selling here is of Saudi origin. That is the foundation.

"That's why I said we are enhancing diplomatic relations between Nigeria and the kingdom of Saudi Arabic. We are bringing economic interests together, we are bringing people together and we are exchanging cultures."

He also said that consumers are assured of getting value in a clean, healthy and conducive environment.

Inuwa said that Eat Rite West Africa has plans to open additional fifty outlets across Nigeria in no-distant time.

While encouraging Nigerians to propagate the Eatrite lifestyle, Inuwa said:

"Think also about the associated benefits and associated activities that will come into being just because you opened a single restaurant."

In addition, the Franchise Director of Herfy from Saudi Arabia’s biggest restaurant chain, Muhammed Ali San, said that Nigeria has the population to bring the desired growth to any business.

San said that with the successful opening of Eatrite Foods in the next two years, more businesses will be opened while jobs will be created for youths.

He added:

"We are doing business through franchise and we are keeping the high quality of products. Nigeria is one of the largest countries and your population is more than two hundred million.

"So, definitely, this country needs more concepts and more brands to come in. So, this is a good opportunity for us to be here before the other international brands come."

Dignitaries and the event include the Saudi Arabia Ambassador to Nigeria, Ambassador Zubairu Dada, former governor of Cross River state, Donald Duke, diplomats and top Nigerian officials.

