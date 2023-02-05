Jigawa, Dutse - Muhammad Hameem, the eldest son of the late Emir of Dutse, Nuhu Muhammad Sunusi has been enthroned as the traditional ruler of the kingdom.

As reported by Daily Trust, Hameem's instalment as monarch of Dutse is coming days after his father went the way of his ancestors at an Abuja hospital.

Governor Badaru Abubakar approved Hameem Nuhu Sanusi as the new Emire of Dutse. Photo: Governor Badaru Abubakar

Source: Twitter

Hameem's instalment as monarch of Dutse was approved by Governor Muhammad Badaru Abubakar of Jiawa state after the kingmakers in the kingdom unanimously selected him amongst the three candidates up for the royal seat.

Legit.ng gathered that before the approval of Governor Badaru, the selected for the throne was sent to the council of chiefs for approval before the governor accented to it.

A statement by the Emirate council according to Daily Nigerian reads:

“Jigawa State Governor, Muhammad Badaru Abubakar, has approved the appointment of Muhammad Hameem Nuhu Sanusi as the new Emir of Dutse.

“The appointment followed the unanimous selection of Hameem by seven kingmakers among three contenders for the royal seat.

“The selection was then approved by the Jigawa State Council of Chiefs and subsequently, by the Governor himself, taking effect from February 5th, 2023”

Similarly, the spokesperson to the governor, Habibu Kila also confirmed the development stating that the secretary to the state government is expected to present the appointment letter to the new emir by 4 pm on Sunday at Garu Palace in Dutse.

