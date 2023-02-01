Kano State Hisbah Board has cleared Malama Khadija Rano, who allegedly dissolved her marriage to marry her daughter’s suitor recently

The Hisbah said Khadija was truly divorced by her husband and observed the three months waiting period (iddah) prescribed by Islam

Hisbah dismissed allegations that the woman was seeing her present husband while married and instigated her former spouse to end their union

The Kano State Hisbah Board has declared that the woman who married her daughter’s former suitor in the Rano local government area of the state is right to do so.

The woman, Malama Khadija, allegedly dissolved her marriage and married her daughter’s boyfriend.

The incident happened after the daughter of the woman, Aisha, rejected her suitor, an action that generated controversy as a result of which the Hisbah Board set up a committee to investigate the matter, PM Newspaper reports.

The committee which investigated the controversy surrounding the marriage submitted its report Tuesday evening.

According to the chairman of the committee, who doubles as deputy commander in charge of Hisbah special operations, Hussain Ahmed, the marriage was legal and had fulfilled all the necessary criteria, Punch Newspaper added.

He explained that the woman, Khadija Rano, was divorced by her former husband, and had observed the three months waiting period (iddah) prescribed by Islam, and later married a man whom her biological daughter had earlier rejected.

