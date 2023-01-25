Determined to continue to raise the bar on governance in the country, The Good Leadership Organization ( GLSO), Nigeria is again set to honour Deserving Nigerians and hold the Good Leadership Lecture for the year 2023.

Speaking on the 2023 Award celebration and public lecture, which is scheduled for February 11 in Abuja, she said three former Presidents/Head of State, one former state governor, seven state governors,six ministers,two traditional rulers and two distinguished Nigerians would be honoured with an award at the ceremony.

Igbauke disclosed that the organization was also the first to launch the Ethical Political Ideology of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“We are honouring them for their contributions to democracy, peaceful coexistence and good governance,”she said.

The Awardees are former President Goodluck Jonathan, former President Umaru Musa Yar’adua, former Head of State Abdulsalami Abubakar, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state, Gov. Bajide Sanwo Olu of Lagos state, Governor Babagana Umar Zulum of Borno state, Gov. Nasir El Rufai of Kaduna state, Gov. Dave Umahi of Ebonyi state, Gov. Mai Mala Buni of Yobe state , Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano state and Governor Bajide Sanwo-Olu.

Also to be honoured are Senator Godswill Akpabio, Prof. Isa Pantami, Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Godffrey Onyema, Minister of Works and Housing Babatunde Fashola,SAN, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola ,Minister of Interior, Minister of State, Budget and National Planning Clement Agba ,Minister for Special Duties, Senator George Akume, Minister of Finance, National Planning and Budget,Dr. Zainab shamsuna Ahmed.

Other distinguished icons to be honoured are His Royal Highness,Emir of Borgu- Alhaji(Barr) Muhammad Sani Haliru Dantoro And King A.J Turner ,Ann- Kio Briggs, (Environment)Dr. Bette Edu, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, Senator Ovie Omo Agege ,Hon.Ndudi Elumelu, Hon. James Abiodun Faleke,Hon. Abel Egbita and Architect Dr. Barka Mshelia.

