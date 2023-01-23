Lagos state university students will not be allowed to enter the classrooms if their dressings are not appropriate

This follows a guidelines released to lecturers and students by management of the respected university

The management frowns at clothes revealing sensitive parts of the body, particularly by ladies, wearing tattered, dirty jeans among others

The authorities of the Lagos State University (LASU) Ojo have instructed all its lecturers to ensure they don’t allow any student who dresses indecently into the classrooms.

The university insisted that any student who flouts the rules would not only be allowed into lecture rooms, Tribune Newspaper reports.

Here is a list of the unwanted dressing

Wearing transparent dresses Mini and skimpy skirts/dresses, and other clothes revealing sensitive parts of the body, particularly by ladies, wearing tattered, dirty jeans with holes or obscene subliminal messages wearing of “baggy”, “saggy”, “yansh”, “asss level”, and any other form of indecent trousers Wearing of tight-fitting apparels, shirts and tops with obscene, obnoxious or seduCctive inscription Wearing shirts without buttons, improperly buttoned, rolling of sleeves or flying collar; Wearing of face caps or complete covering of face (very dark glasses) Piercing of body and tattooing Wearing of earrings and necklace by male students Wearing of nose ring, very big dropping earrings and necklaces by students. Wearing distractive knocking shoes like stiletto heels to lecture rooms and the library Plaiting, weaving or bonding of hair by male students Wearing slippers Wearing lousy, unkempt, extremely bogus hair or coloured artificial hair, brightly tinted hair/eyelashes/brown, fixing of long eyelashes, artificial dreadlock, as well as fixing of long nails.

