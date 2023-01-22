Nigerian Top University Trends As List of 37 Offenses and Their Consequences Resurfaces
- Some Nigerians on social media are sharing a list of offenses and consequences allegedly imposed by a federal university
- According to the list, the institution, University of Maiduguri, have imposed some laws that students must adhere to
- Some of the rules are that students must not engage in reckless driving, must not drive with tinted glass among others
A list of offenses and consequences alleged to be imposed by the University of Maiduguri on fresh and returning students is trending on social media.
The said list has been online since 2022 and as the institution returns for another semester, students on Twitter have started referring to to the document.
Following the the trending list, students on Twitter have given different names to the institution. Some insisted that the measures deployed by the university is at best extreme.
Engaging in reckless driving
One(1) Semester suspension
Driving of car with tinted glass
Impounding of car & One(1) Semester suspension
Driving/operating of car with loud music
One(1) Semester suspension
Taking bath outside the bathroom/toilet
One(1) Semester suspension
Trading/leasing of bed space
Revocation One(1) Semester suspension
Keeping of pet(s) in the hostel
One(1) Semester suspension
Engaging in physical fight
One(1) Semester suspension
Using and or possessing intoxicating substance
Two(2) Semester suspension
Vandalizing of University property
Two (2) Semester suspension and payment of repair
Defacing university walls/building
One(1) Semester suspension & repairs
Having multi-color braid for female
One(1) Semester suspension
Having a coloured hair styling
One(1) Semester suspension
Male having hair braid
Two (2) Semester suspension
Having dreadlocks by male or female
One(1) Semester suspension
Spangled hair style for male
Two(2) Semester suspension
Wearing of earing for male/cowries for female
One(1) Semester suspension
Tattoo/piercing of body parts for lip plug/dic, mouth plate, nose ring and eyelet
One(1) Semester suspension
Uncoventional wearing of face cap
One(1) Semester suspension
Wearing of tattered jeans both male and female
One(1) Semester suspension
Wearing of micro/mini dress, crop tops/jumps tops
One(1) Semester suspension
Wearing of off shoulder/backless clothes
One(1) Semester suspension
Wearing of transparent wear
One(1) Semester suspension
Wearing of bum shorts
One(1) Semester suspension
Wearing of ankle chain by female
One(1) Semester suspension
Wearing of long eyelashes by female
One(1) Semester suspension
Wearing of gown/blouse that expose the navel or breeast by female
One(1) Semester suspension
Wearing of bathroom slippers to the classroom
One(1) Semester suspension
Sagging/asss down for both male and female
One(1) Semester suspension
Engaging in intimmate open embrace (hugging/kissing)
One(1) Semester suspension
Openly sitting on each other's lap by opposite sxex
One(1) Semester suspension
Nursing mothers/pregnant student residing in the hostel
One(1) Semester suspension. Ejection from hostel/classroom & One(1) Semester suspension
Physical fight causing injury to death
Dismissal
Engaging in immoral act
Dismissal
Impersonation/using fake documents
Dismissal
Defrauding student/staff/university
Dismissal
Theft/robbery
Dismissal
