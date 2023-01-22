Some Nigerians on social media are sharing a list of offenses and consequences allegedly imposed by a federal university

According to the list, the institution, University of Maiduguri, have imposed some laws that students must adhere to

Some of the rules are that students must not engage in reckless driving, must not drive with tinted glass among others

A list of offenses and consequences alleged to be imposed by the University of Maiduguri on fresh and returning students is trending on social media.

The said list has been online since 2022 and as the institution returns for another semester, students on Twitter have started referring to to the document.

University of Maiduguri 's alleged rule and regulations. Photo credit: Uni of Maiduguri/Muhammad_Saleem

Following the the trending list, students on Twitter have given different names to the institution. Some insisted that the measures deployed by the university is at best extreme.

Engaging in reckless driving

One(1) Semester suspension

Driving of car with tinted glass

Impounding of car & One(1) Semester suspension

Driving/operating of car with loud music

One(1) Semester suspension

Taking bath outside the bathroom/toilet

One(1) Semester suspension

Trading/leasing of bed space

Revocation One(1) Semester suspension

Keeping of pet(s) in the hostel

One(1) Semester suspension

Engaging in physical fight

One(1) Semester suspension

Using and or possessing intoxicating substance

Two(2) Semester suspension

Vandalizing of University property

Two (2) Semester suspension and payment of repair

Defacing university walls/building

One(1) Semester suspension & repairs

Having multi-color braid for female

One(1) Semester suspension

Having a coloured hair styling

One(1) Semester suspension

Male having hair braid

Two (2) Semester suspension

Having dreadlocks by male or female

One(1) Semester suspension

Spangled hair style for male

Two(2) Semester suspension

Wearing of earing for male/cowries for female

One(1) Semester suspension

Tattoo/piercing of body parts for lip plug/dic, mouth plate, nose ring and eyelet

One(1) Semester suspension

Uncoventional wearing of face cap

One(1) Semester suspension

Wearing of tattered jeans both male and female

One(1) Semester suspension

Wearing of micro/mini dress, crop tops/jumps tops

One(1) Semester suspension

Wearing of off shoulder/backless clothes

One(1) Semester suspension

Wearing of transparent wear

One(1) Semester suspension

Wearing of bum shorts

One(1) Semester suspension

Wearing of ankle chain by female

One(1) Semester suspension

Wearing of long eyelashes by female

One(1) Semester suspension

Wearing of gown/blouse that expose the navel or breeast by female

One(1) Semester suspension

Wearing of bathroom slippers to the classroom

One(1) Semester suspension

Sagging/asss down for both male and female

One(1) Semester suspension

Engaging in intimmate open embrace (hugging/kissing)

One(1) Semester suspension

Openly sitting on each other's lap by opposite sxex

One(1) Semester suspension

Nursing mothers/pregnant student residing in the hostel

One(1) Semester suspension. Ejection from hostel/classroom & One(1) Semester suspension

Physical fight causing injury to death

Dismissal

Engaging in immoral act

Dismissal

Impersonation/using fake documents

Dismissal

Defrauding student/staff/university

Dismissal

Theft/robbery

Dismissal

Source: Legit.ng