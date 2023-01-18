The speculations that IGP Usman Alkali Baba will retire midway into the 2023 general elections have been laid to rest

Mohammed Dingyadi, the minister of police affairs, said Alkali Baba will not retire in 2023 though he will clock 60 in March

The minister said the police chief already has an appointment letter which extends his term in office and explained why

State House, Abuja - The federal government has said the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, will not be retiring midway into the 2023 general elections.

The minister of police affairs, Mohammed Dingyadi, made this known to State House correspondents on Wednesday, January 18, The Nation reported.

Dingyadi said the police chief already has an appointment letter which extends his term in office.

Legit.ng gathers that the minister disclosed this after the first Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting of 2023.

He explained the Police Act 2020 has changed the rules for an IGP’s retirement.

IGP Usman Alkali Baba's age fuels retirement speculation

IGP Baba will clock 60 years on March 1, 2023. This has fueled speculations that the police boss would honour the rule that mandates public servants to go on retirement at 60.

However, Dingyadi explained that the rule has changed.

“I don’t know where you got your record but let me say that by the provision of the Police Act 2020, the IG is now supposed to have a kind of four-year period and Mr President has already given him a letter of appointment in that regard," the minister said in response to a question on whether or not the IGP would be retiring indeed as expected.

Police Service Commission promotes 745 officers, others

In another report, the Police Service Commission (PSC) recently approved the promotion of 745 Senior Police Officers. It also considered and approved the proper placement of five Commissioners of Police and one Deputy Commissioner.

This was contained in a statement by the commission’s Head, Press and Public Relations, Ikechukwu Ani, on Wednesday, December 14, 2022.

Legit.ng gathered that the PSC also treated 14 appeals and petitions and nine Pending Disciplinary Matters from dismissed and serving police officers.

Source: Legit.ng