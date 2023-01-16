Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party has committed himself to the unity of Nigeria if elected

The former Anambra state governor said equity, justice and fairness will be entrenched in his administration

Obi made this known at a special broadcast to mark the 2023 Armed Forces Remembrance before heading to the United Kingdom

Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), has declared his support for a united Nigeria.

The Labour Party presidential candidate made this known as some Nigerians continue to agitate for a breakup of the country.

Peter Obi says no tribe or tongue will be estranged if he becomes president

He pledged his commitment to engender a country where equity, justice and fairness rules, should he win the election, Channels TV reports.

Obi disclosd this at a special broadcast to mark the 2023 Armed Forces Remembrance before heading to the United Kingdom for his engagement at Chatham House on Sunday, January 15.

He said:

“I Mr Peter Obi, a proud Nigerian of Igbo extraction, I am truthfully and wholly committed to the stand of One Nigeria,” the LP flagbearer pledged.

“It is worth calling a spade a spade, there are youths all over Nigeria who are frustrated because of injustice, poverty, lack of opportunities, employment, and apparent exclusion.

“Such youths will cease any opportunity and use any tool to express their frustration and anger; I believe that some of those who are agitating are doing so partly due to failures of creating and inclusive and progressive Nigeria.

“A working Nigeria, with equity, justice and fairness will effectively checkmate extreme groups as Boko Haram and ISWAP."

Chatham House performance: Former UK ambassador to Nigeria praises Peter Obi

Meanwhile, following Peter Obi's appearance at Chatham House in the United Kingdom where he revealed how he would address the high level of poverty in Nigeria among other challenges, Paul Arkwright, a former UK High commissioner to Nigeria has praised the Labour Party 's presidential candidate for his performance.

According to Arkwright, the former Anambra state governor has provided practical solutions for Nigeria's many challenges.

Going further, he said Peter Obi's passion for the country and for getting the job done was glaring.

